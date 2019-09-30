Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given a $90.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) received a $90.00 price target from research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $60.75. 8,833,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,699,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.24. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $86.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 352,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

