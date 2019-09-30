Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPC. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.77.

MPC stock opened at $62.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $86.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 130.9% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

