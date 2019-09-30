Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.84.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 16,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,175. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. The company has a market cap of $80.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.90. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

