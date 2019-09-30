Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the August 15th total of 159,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,111.37, for a total transaction of $3,284,098.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,060,960.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 1,368 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,114.64, for a total transaction of $1,524,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,338 shares in the company, valued at $110,726,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,364 shares of company stock worth $6,044,594 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth $40,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth $54,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Markel by 190.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 61 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Markel by 40.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,130.25.

NYSE:MKL traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,181.90. The stock had a trading volume of 37,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,850. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,155.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,079.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Markel has a 12 month low of $950.16 and a 12 month high of $1,204.45.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Markel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities analysts expect that Markel will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.