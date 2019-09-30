Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Set at $102.00 by Bank of America

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) received a $102.00 price objective from stock analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.44. 1,563,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.36. Match Group has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 166.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 7,057 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $596,245.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,607.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 24,641 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $2,010,212.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,565.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Match Group by 850.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.