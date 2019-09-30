Matrix AI Network 1-Day Volume Hits $888,663.00 (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Matrix AI Network token can now be bought for about $0.0724 or 0.00000866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, LBank and CoinEgg. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $13.58 million and $888,663.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00680141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012426 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010916 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 620,659,661 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,511,647 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io, IDEX, LBank, CoinEgg, HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

