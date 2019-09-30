Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 520 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth $214,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,814. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 1.33. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $100.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.21 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider George A. Barrios sold 74,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $5,231,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,794,397. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.