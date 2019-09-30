Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Position in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,120 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Avaya were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Avaya by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avaya by 2.4% in the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 172,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Avaya by 2.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Avaya by 47.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Avaya by 16.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVYA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on Avaya and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BWS Financial set a $22.00 price objective on Avaya and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $21.00 price objective on Avaya and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of AVYA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.57. Avaya Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $22.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.96 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. Avaya’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

