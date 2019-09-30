Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,060 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 56,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 244,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 79.6% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 71,656 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.03. 686,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,117,128. The company has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

