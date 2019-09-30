Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $6.90 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,840 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,947. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. BidaskClub lowered Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

