Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 21,210 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,210 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.08% of LPL Financial worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,665.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 32,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $2,578,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,526 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,790. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

LPL Financial stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,872. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $89.89.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

