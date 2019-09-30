Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $5.74 Million Position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 111,821 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Meritage Homes by 65.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTH traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.12. The stock had a trading volume of 54,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,133. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $864.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.02 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 420,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $26,559,249.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $1,023,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 702,425 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,523. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

