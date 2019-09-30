Maxim Group Analysts Give Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) a $3.00 Price Target

Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DYNT. ValuEngine upgraded Dynatronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of Dynatronics stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.01. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,146. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.13.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatronics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Dynatronics worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

