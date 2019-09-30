McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 149 ($1.95).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MCS. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 137 ($1.79) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 140.75 ($1.84).

Shares of MCS stock opened at GBX 143.75 ($1.88) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 138.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.17. The company has a market cap of $772.41 million and a P/E ratio of 18.91. McCarthy & Stone has a 12 month low of GBX 120.80 ($1.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.96 ($1.97).

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

