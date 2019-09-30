Medica Group (LON:MGP) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Medica Group PLC (LON:MGP) shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129.50 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 129.48 ($1.69), 10,717 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 235,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.50 ($1.68).

Several brokerages have commented on MGP. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medica Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 126 ($1.65) price target on shares of Medica Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $144.44 million and a P/E ratio of 18.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 136.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Medica Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.29%.

Medica Group Company Profile (LON:MGP)

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

