Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.97

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.97 and traded as high as $12.34. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 1,601 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.97. The company has a market cap of $413.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Property, REIT, and Recreational Property divisions. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

