Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.73 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report $11.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.72 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $10.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $46.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.95 billion to $46.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $48.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.17 billion to $49.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Svb Leerink started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 936,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,546,000 after acquiring an additional 85,629 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,456,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,838,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,468,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,516,930. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $87.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

