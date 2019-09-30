Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,980,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 20,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Societe Generale set a $105.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,635,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,404,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $87.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.08. The company has a market cap of $214.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 138.7% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 103,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

