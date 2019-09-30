Merculet (MVP) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, OKEx and Kucoin. Merculet has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $109,796.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00190273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.01062120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00021033 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00090570 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,419,047,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet.

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Hotbit, Kucoin, CoinMex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

