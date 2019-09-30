Mero (MERO) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Mero (CURRENCY:MERO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Mero has traded down 38.2% against the dollar. One Mero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mero has a market capitalization of $4,440.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Mero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00017539 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Mero Coin Profile

Mero (MERO) is a coin. Mero’s total supply is 6,259,390 coins and its circulating supply is 5,989,943 coins. Mero’s official Twitter account is @merocoin. Mero’s official website is mero.network.

Mero Coin Trading

Mero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mero using one of the exchanges listed above.

