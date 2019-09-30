Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Short Interest Down 6.6% in September

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Mexco Energy stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,155. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $6.68.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mexco Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns interests in and operates 3 producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.