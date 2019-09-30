Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Set at $50.00 by Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has been given a $50.00 target price by analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,933,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,882,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. Micron Technology has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joel L. Poppen sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $29,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,212 shares of company stock worth $3,857,055. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

