Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Trading Down 15.3%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)’s share price fell 15.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.83, 610,848 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 127% from the average session volume of 268,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Milestone Scientific in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLSS. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 678.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 31,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 27,139 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares during the period.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.