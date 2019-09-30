Mindexcoin (MIC) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. Mindexcoin has a market cap of $1.99 million and $146,282.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mindexcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Token Store and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00190861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.01054654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00021274 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091435 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

