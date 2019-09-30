MineBee (MB) Price Down 33.9% Over Last Week

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, MineBee has traded down 33.9% against the dollar. One MineBee token can currently be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. MineBee has a market cap of $104.27 million and approximately $211,014.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MineBee Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,081,855 tokens. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. MineBee’s official message board is medium.com/minebee. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io.

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

