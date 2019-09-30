Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on Moderna and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.30.

MRNA stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.21. Moderna has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

