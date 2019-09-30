Morgan Stanley Reiterates Buy Rating for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $45.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.53.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.83. 4,666,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,734,605. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $150,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $4,430,886.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,997,842 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,437,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,147,000 after buying an additional 43,433 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $1,547,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 481,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 142,544 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 73,039 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

