Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MPAA. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $16.46 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 73,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $874,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 955.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 78,669 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the period.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

