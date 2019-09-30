Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) PT Set at $7.00 by Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co set a $7.00 price target on Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MOTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motus GI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of MOTS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.98. 79,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,062. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOTS. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 31.1% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,210,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 35.7% during the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 991,666 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Motus GI during the second quarter worth $1,037,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Motus GI during the second quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Motus GI during the second quarter worth $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

