Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Diamonds is a diamond exploration and development company. It has properties located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Mountain Province Diamonds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $210.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mountain Province Diamonds will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mountain Province Diamonds by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

