MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Stock Position Reduced by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of MRC Global worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,520,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,987. MRC Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). MRC Global had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank cut MRC Global from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cowen cut MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

