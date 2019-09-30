Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Given a $13.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MWA. Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 price objective on Mueller Water Products and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mueller Water Products from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.24. 596,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,991. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.96 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Rogowski sold 85,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $863,540.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,258.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,755,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 673,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,222,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 721,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 231,223 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,228,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,766,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,352,000 after acquiring an additional 107,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

