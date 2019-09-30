Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MYOK. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myokardia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myokardia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Myokardia in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Get Myokardia alerts:

NASDAQ MYOK opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22. Myokardia has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $67.79.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 201.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Myokardia will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jake Bauer sold 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,183,773.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP June Lee sold 4,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $260,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $521,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,751 shares of company stock worth $3,316,403 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myokardia by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,810 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Myokardia by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Myokardia by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Myokardia by 40.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Myokardia by 9.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.