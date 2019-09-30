Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Stock Price Up 13%

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK)’s share price rose 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.22, approximately 160,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 354,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $119.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 125,903.34% and a negative return on equity of 48.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nantkwest by 22.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 280,108 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Nantkwest in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nantkwest in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nantkwest in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nantkwest by 303.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 36,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Nantkwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

