National Bank Financial Raises Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $39.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

NYSE:BEP traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.61. 21,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,996. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 312.23 and a beta of 0.46. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

