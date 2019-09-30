National Bank Financial Reiterates $328.00 Price Target for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

National Bank Financial set a $328.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CP. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $346.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $262.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.80.

CP traded up $2.06 on Friday, reaching $222.46. The company had a trading volume of 358,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,396. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $167.48 and a fifty-two week high of $247.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.93 and its 200 day moving average is $226.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.634 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

