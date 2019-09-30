National Grid (LON:NG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $841.66

National Grid plc (LON:NG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $841.66 and traded as high as $888.30. National Grid shares last traded at $881.90, with a volume of 6,255,020 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NG shares. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 955 ($12.48) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. HSBC set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Macquarie raised shares of National Grid to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 904.93 ($11.82).

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 851.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 841.66.

In other National Grid news, insider Andrew Agg sold 13,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.00), for a total value of £114,453.06 ($149,553.19). Also, insider Amanda Mesler bought 1,500 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.11) per share, with a total value of £12,750 ($16,660.13).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

