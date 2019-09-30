Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) will announce sales of $2.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.79 billion. Navistar International reported sales of $3.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full-year sales of $11.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.21 billion to $11.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.14 billion to $10.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Navistar International.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Navistar International to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Navistar International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Navistar International by 101.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Navistar International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Navistar International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Navistar International stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.99. 438,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,590. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $39.77.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navistar International (NAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.