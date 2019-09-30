Needham & Company LLC Analysts Give Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) a $58.00 Price Target

Needham & Company LLC set a $58.00 price objective on Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Bruker to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bruker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.90.

NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.97. Bruker has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $51.41.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $490.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.70 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other news, CEO Burkhard Prause sold 15,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $674,557.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,480.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 47,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $2,023,592.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,118,220.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Bruker by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

