Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given a $43.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $43.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NKTR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet cut Nektar Therapeutics from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.31.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $18.22. 2,885,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 14.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.70. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $60.25.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.65 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 354.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 97.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $45,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,503.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,826 shares of company stock worth $3,706,037. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 184,055 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 32,198 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

