Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.31.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NKTR stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,885,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,200. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.70. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $60.25.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.65 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Lutz Lingnau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $346,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $864,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,826 shares of company stock worth $3,706,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 184,055 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 32,198 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.