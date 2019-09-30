Nektar Therapeutics’ (NKTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,885,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,200. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.70. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $60.25.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 97.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,503.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,070,354.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,553,240.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,826 shares of company stock worth $3,706,037. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 476.8% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 334.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 54.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

