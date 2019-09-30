Nektar Therapeutics’ (NKTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,885,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,200. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $60.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 354.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 97.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lutz Lingnau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $346,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $864,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,826 shares of company stock worth $3,706,037. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 476.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

