Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $768,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 331,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 29,671 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $134,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,211,305.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,110 shares of company stock valued at $3,048,162 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $35.10 to $45.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.69. 3,622,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,235,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of -0.03. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.