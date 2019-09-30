NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 4,945 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 127,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36,055.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 33,171 shares during the period.

BIV stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.93. 12,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,245. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.63. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $89.01.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.2018 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

