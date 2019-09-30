NewSquare Capital LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in General Motors by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.31. 161,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,167,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $668,853.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,944 shares of company stock worth $14,996,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

