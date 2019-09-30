Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $91.00 by Daiwa Capital Markets

Nike (NYSE:NKE) received a $91.00 price objective from research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 3.11% from the company’s previous close.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Nike from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.16.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $93.92. 7,042,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,488,366. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average is $85.01. The company has a market capitalization of $146.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Nike has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 122,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $11,303,179.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,582 shares of company stock valued at $37,184,230. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.