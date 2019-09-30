Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $405.00 price target (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $347.60.

Shares of NOC opened at $371.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.76. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $223.63 and a 12 month high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 18,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

