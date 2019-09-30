Novagold Resources (NG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 1st. Analysts expect Novagold Resources to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NG opened at $6.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. Novagold Resources has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Get Novagold Resources alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Novagold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

About Novagold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Novagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.