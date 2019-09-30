Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 98.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 795.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

NVS traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $86.93. The stock had a trading volume of 104,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,473. The company has a market cap of $199.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

